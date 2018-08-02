Keystone Little League won three State Titles in the past eight seasons. The 2011 team played in front of 40,000 fans at the LLWS in South Wiliamsport. Keystone has history on it's side as they begin their weekend in Bristol Connecticut for Regionals.
