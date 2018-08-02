× Healthwatch 16: Diagnosing Narcolepsy

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain’s ability to control the sleep/wake cycle.

Narcolepsy commonly shows up in the teenage years.

Alexus Trotman is 18 years old, friendly and funny, who talked about maybe changing that hair to pink or silver soon. The high school senior from Stroudsburg talked with us about the disorder that has affected her life for as long as she can remember.

“I just get really tired and I sleep a lot.”

Alexus has narcolepsy, a chronic sleep/wake disorder, and she’s being treated by Dr. Anne Marie Morse, a child neurologist and sleep specialist with Geisinger Pediatric Specialty Services in Tannersville.

“Many times people think you’re just a sleepy teenager and there’s nothing else wrong with you; you’re just lazy and need to work a little bit harder. They often go on to be misdiagnosed with other things such as depression, anxiety, even schizophrenia,” said Dr. Morse.

Schizophrenia, because of one of the main symptoms of narcolepsy:

sleep-related hallucinations,

excessive daytime sleepiness,

sleep fragmentation,

sleep paralysis,

cataplexy.

Alexus had the tendency to fall asleep pretty much any time she was inactive. But it’s cataplexy, or sudden loss of muscle tone, that got her to a doctor.

“I used to always fall up stairs. I’d completely skip steps and fall. After a while, my grandmother thought it wasn’t normal,” Alexus said.

“They may drop things, head nod, mouth lag, frequently a knee buckle. She was having lots of episodes where she thought she was just a clumsy kid,” Dr. Morse said.

She wasn’t. since being treated, Alexus is doing great and looking forward to a productive school year.

“I definitely get a better night’s rest. I wake up feeling energized. Nobody wants to get up all groggy in the morning,” said Alexus.

Dr. Morse explains that narcolepsy often first appears during adolescence, but it takes, on average, 10 years for a person to seek help for it. That’s why she recommends that if you think your child might be showing certain signs, such as difficulty falling asleep at night or staying awake during the day, it’s best to share that with their doctor.