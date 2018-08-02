Fire Department Warns Residents of Scam in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire department in the Poconos issued a warning to residents about a scam.

The Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department has received several reports that someone is calling people and asking for donations for the department.

The calls appear to come from a local number but when people attempt to call back, no one answers.

The Assistant Chief worries that if people give money to a scammer, they might not donate to the actual department.

"it is absolutely hurting us. It not only gives us a bad name but these people are giving money to who knows who or what," said David Smalley.

Stroud Township's Assistant Chief stresses they never request money over the phone.

The department only asks for money through a mailer sent to homes in the fall in this part of Monroe County.