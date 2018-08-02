× Cyber School to Combine with Classroom Learning in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Old school meets new school in part of the Poconos where a cyber school is combining with a classroom.

After 15 years of teaching social studies in a traditional classroom, Jon Zerfoss is about to take on a new adventure. He will be one of the coaches for a new hybrid learning program.

This fall, the East Stroudsburg Area School District will combine cyber school with classroom experience.

“There’s a lot of flexibility in this blended program. Of course, online learning allows students to learn anytime, anywhere. The blended program just gives them another layer of support,” said cyber academy principal William Vitulli.

This center won’t be set up like your typical classroom with rows of desk and chairs. Instead, it will be a lot more like a college commons with comfortable seating and tables.

“A very comfortable atmosphere, an informal atmosphere that ensures their success,” Vitulli said.

Cyber school students in sixth through 12th grade will come to the teaching center twice a week. It’s right behind the J.T. Lambert Intermediate School. There they will learn skills to enhance their online learning.

“Such as notetaking abilities, teamworking abilities, communication skills,” said Zerfoss.

Skills that will carry students far in school and in life.