Big Rig Rollover Closes Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A big rig wreck could tie up traffic in Lackawanna County.
Officials say the truck tipped over on Interstate 81 south near the Clarks Summit exit early Thursday morning.
Crews had to rappel down the hill to get the driver out.
Interstate 81 is down to one lane while crews clean up here in Lackawanna County.
41.473403 -75.679361
lickerblisters
I awoke this morning and the first story I read is about a semi crash that once again closes I 81. Imagine that! Fine this guy so hard he wishes he never obtained a CDL!