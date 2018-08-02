Big Rig Rollover Closes Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:09 am, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, August 2, 2018

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A big rig wreck could tie up traffic in Lackawanna County.

Officials say the truck tipped over on Interstate 81 south near the Clarks Summit exit early Thursday morning.

Crews had to rappel down the hill to get the driver out.

Interstate 81 is down to one lane while crews clean up here in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment