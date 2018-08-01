× Will Technology Replace Snow Days Around Here?

PECKVILLE, Pa. — Schools in South Carolina are using technology to eliminate snow days by finding a way for students to study safely at home when the weather is bad.

The district will require students to still do work from home when the weather is bad all on a school-issued laptop.

Valley View School District Superintendent Rose Minniti is skeptical.

“Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, we’re not talking about one or two snow days. We could be talking about 10,15, it just really depends on the year. So, the feasibility of getting this to work in northeastern Pennsylvania is a little bit different than it is in the Carolinas,” said Minniti.

While it may not be practical in our snowy climate, the kind of connectivity needed to eliminate snow days isn’t too far off.

Valley View has Google Chromebooks available to more than half of its students, with that number growing year to year.

“I think most school districts are working toward having a computer for each one of the students for each one of their classes,” said Minniti.

Eileen Hawley says her grandkids already spend a lot of time in front of a screen and thinks eliminating snow days as we know them is a good idea.

“There’s a lot of things that they’ve done in the school where, you know, some books they don’t have everything is on the computer, and you know, they go back and forth with their teachers on the computer to find out homework. So, I don’t see why it wouldn’t, I think it would. Some people might not be too happy with my saying that,” Hawley said.

Some people, including her granddaughter Lexie Mancuso who’s headed to sixth grade in the fall.

“I don’t think it would be fun,” she said.

Not fun, and probably not functional for Pennsylvania schools anytime soon.