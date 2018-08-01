South Williamsport softball

Posted 6:39 pm, August 1, 2018, by

After winning a State Title the South Williamsport 10-11 softball team is off to a 4-0 start in the East Regional at Jenkins Twp. LL.  South defeated New Jersey 2-0 to move into the semifinals against Maine.

