Recognition for Life-Saving Heroics

Posted 11:47 pm, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46PM, August 1, 2018

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- More than a dozen people credited for saving a man's life were honored in Schuylkill County Wednesday night.

Kevin Werner, 24, of Orwigsburg, suffered a heart attack back on June 5. His father called 911 while his mom started CPR.

Werner's parents, first responders, and the 911 dispatcher were all given certificates of appreciation by Orwigsburg council for their heroics.

Werner tells us he's just happy to be alive.

"According to the paramedics, I officially died three times that day, so I'm very grateful I'm here today," said Werner.

In all, 18 people were honored.

