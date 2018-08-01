Presidential Visit Means Big Business

Posted 7:11 pm, August 1, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A presidential visit is big business for some people.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to stop in Luzerne County on Thursday to campaign for Lou Barletta, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

A stand has been set up on the corner of Route 309 and Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township all week.

The vendor tells Newswatch 16 he travels across the country selling memorabilia for presidential visits. He says it's a living.

"It's been great. People have great attitudes. Few hecklers, but you have those everywhere. Other than that, it's been great," said Wilson Dorman.

The vendor says he expects to be very busy on Thursday leading up to President Trump's appearance.

