Oklahoma Man Locked Up in Columbia County for Threatening the President
BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Threats against the president put a man from Oklahoma behind bars in Columbia County.
State police say the 55-year-old drove from Tulsa to the Berwick area to speak with a woman he knew from Twitter on Monday.
She says he claimed he heard voices telling him to kill President Trump and the president’s children.
Troopers found the man with a loaded gun and extra ammunition behind a grocery store in Berwick on Tuesday.
He’s now locked up for making those threats in Columbia County.
41.086947 -76.282668
gutterratt
One less crazy out there to worry about, for the whole 5 minutes they have him locked up anyway..hopefully longer than that! I’m curious about who this person is he was visiting? “A woman he knew from twitter?” New way to hook up? Thankful she turned him in!