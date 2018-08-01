× Oklahoma Man Locked Up in Columbia County for Threatening the President

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Threats against the president put a man from Oklahoma behind bars in Columbia County.

State police say the 55-year-old drove from Tulsa to the Berwick area to speak with a woman he knew from Twitter on Monday.

She says he claimed he heard voices telling him to kill President Trump and the president’s children.

Troopers found the man with a loaded gun and extra ammunition behind a grocery store in Berwick on Tuesday.

He’s now locked up for making those threats in Columbia County.