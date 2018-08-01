× Man Charged with Posing as Firefighter, Soliciting Donations

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man is facing charges in Columbia County for posing as a firefighter and going door to door collecting money.

Bloomsburg police say Travis Fenstermacher, 20, of Bloomsburg, was going to homes, telling residents he was a firefighter and collecting donations for firefighters to receive medical training.

Bloomsburg’s fire chief says Fenstermacher is not a member of the department and not authorized to do fundraising.