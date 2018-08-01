Loyalsock football preview

Posted 5:11 pm, August 1, 2018, by

Loyalsock Senior Connor Watkins will help the Lancers in their quest to contend in the District IV playoffs.  The Lancers won eight games last season and have six starters back on offense and defense, but it starts with Watkins.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s