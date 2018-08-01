Keystone Little League

Posted 6:41 pm, August 1, 2018

Keystone Little League in back in Regionals after winning the 11-12 year old State Title for the third time in eight years.  The 2011 team played in front of 40,000 plus fans at the LLWS in South Williamsport.   Keystone's strength is pitching and defense as they head, yet again, to Bristol Conn.

