Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire at a garage in Wayne County is under investigation.

Flames could be seen devouring the place near Sterling in a picture sent in by a viewer.

Crews were called to South Sterling Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The owner's girlfriend says lawn mowers and tools were stored inside.

The fire marshal is looking into what sparked the flames in Wayne County.