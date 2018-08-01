Dry Leaf Medical Marijuana For Sale in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Starting Wednesday, August 1, medical marijuana dispensaries across the state can start selling the drug in the dry leaf form.

This is brand-new change state leaders say will make marijuana more affordable.

The Scranton dispensary on North Keyser Avenue is among 16 across the state offering the drug in dry leaf form to patients with approved medical conditions.

Patients may not smoke it according to state law. They should use a vaporizer.

Again, state leaders say dry leaf is chapter than marijuana in oil or pill form.

Governor Wolf okayed this change because he says it will help lower patient costs.

Newswatch 16 spoke officials with care works at the dispensary here in Scranton.

They say this is the first day the dry leaf is available, they do anticipate long lines here on Wednesday.