Diocese of Harrisburg Lists People Accused of Abuse, Launches Website to Confront Issue

Diocese of Harrisburg publishes list of clergy accused of child sex abuse on new website.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg has published a list of people connected with the diocese accused of sexual abuse and launched a new website — youthprotectionhbg.com — to combat the issue, officials announced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Bishop Ronald Gainer announced the findings of the diocese own internal investigation into child sex abuse.

Bishop Gainer said the Diocese of Harrisburg Youth Protection Program is dedicated to the healing and reconciliation of victims of sexual abuse as a minor.

Bishop Gainer waives any past confidentiality rights agreements so survivors can feel free to tell their survivors.

The list of people accused stretches back to the 1940s. According to the diocese, since 1941 there have been 71 priests, deacons, or seminarians accused of sexual abuse of a child.

The bishop also announced the names of those accused of sex abuse will be taken down from all buildings or any place of honor.

This all comes after the completion of a grand jury investigation into all dioceses in Pennsylvania.

“Many of those victimized as children continue as survivors to suffer from the harm they experienced. In my own name, and in the name of the diocesan church of Harrisburg, I express profound sorrow and I apologize to the survivors of child sex abuse,” said Bishop Ronald Gainer, Diocese of Harrisburg.

The Diocese of Harrisburg includes five counties in our viewing area: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.

Bishop Gainer was appointed the eleventh Bishop of Harrisburg by Pope Francis on January 24, 2014. He was installed as Bishop of Harrisburg on March 19, 2014.