× Counting On Accountants: Area Nonprofits Get Helping Hand From Company’s “Stewardship Day”

Out of the office and into the community!

That’s what’s on tap Wednesday, August 1, for Baker Tilly. The national accounting and advisory firm is giving back to a number of area nonprofits as part of its third annual “Stewardship Day.”

Team members from across the firm will spend the day volunteering at a variety of different charitable organizations across the country and here at home.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the local impact on Wednesday morning that “Baker Tilly” is having in Lycoming County including at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Other local nonprofits that are getting a helping hand on Stewardship Day 2018 include: YMCA Camp Kresge in White Haven and the Riverfront Parks Committee of Wilkes-Barre. In Clarks Summit, Baker Tilly employees are giving back to the NOMAD Project which benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center, CEO Weinberg Food Bank, and the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area along with “Goodies For Our Troops” in Wellsboro.

To learn more about Baker Tilly’s Stewardship Day and view the organizations that the company helped last year, head here! You can also connect with the company’s Facebook page at this link.

In addition to lending a helping at area nonprofits today, Baker Tilly also announced its support of this year’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run by donating $15,000.00 as a corporate sponsor.

Baker Tilly employee Stephanie Hollick from Jersey Shore is running on this year’s charity team with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run kicks off at the end of August and runs through November. The charity campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. The actual “run portion” of the campaign involves our team of 50 runners taking a trek in this fall’s TCS New York City Marathon.