Tunkhannock Girls Softball Headed to Portland for World Series

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- A softball team from Wyoming County is heading to the Little League World Series in Oregon.

The Tunkhannock community couldn't be prouder, so they're chipping in to make sure the girls and their families can get to the west coast.

"When we started districts, I was like, 'Maybe we will go to the World Series, but I don't think it's going to happen.' Now that we're here, it's mind-blowing," player Cali Wisnosky said.

The Tunkhannock all-star team won the Eastern Regional championship last Friday, securing their spot in the Softball Little League World Series.

Signs and banners are hanging all over Tunkhannock wishing the girls luck--from car windows to homes to local business storefronts.

"We're talking not just Tunkhannock. We're talking an entire region. It's a big deal for Tunkhannock, a small town like this, that's behind these girls 100 percent," said Tim Finan.

Finan and his printing company are making t-shirts to sell at the Triton Hose Company carnival this week. He says he will make as many as he can sell and donate all the proceeds to the team.

"It's really good for the community," said Michelle Thomas. "It's brought the whole community together. They just give us something to cheer about."

One of the team's traditions is if the girls get on first base, the coach gives them Skittles. That sparked the idea for one of the community fundraisers.

"Give us a donation, we'll give you some magic Skittles."

These are just some of the fundraisers happening this week. Everyone in the community is doing what they can to raise money for the girls and their families.

"It's awesome knowing that we have our whole community behind us. Even if we lose, we're going to come home and they are still going to celebrate us," Wisnosky added.

The girls and their families leave for Portland, Oregon this weekend. The World Series starts next Wednesday. Their first game is against Canada at 1 p.m.

