× Troopers Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Columbia County

BRIAR CREEK, Pa. — State police say a motorcyclist died near Berwick over the weekend after officers tried to pull him over.

According to troopers, Jesse Vansock, 29 of Benton, was on Route 11 just before midnight when an officer with South Centre Township started to pursue him.

Vansock lost control and hit a curb. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Troopers are still investigating the deadly crash in Columbia County.