‘Trail Town Festival’ This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- The finishing touches are being put on the all-new D&H Rail Trail in Forest City. While the project is a bit behind schedule, this community is preparing to throw a festival this weekend -- the first Forest City Trail Town Festival.

"We want to bring this town back," said Mayor Christopher Glinton. "We want to bring Forest City back, bring new businesses to town."

Mayor Glinton hopes to make the festival and Forest City a big success.

"This is only the beginning. It's not a one-time thing. It's a yearly thing," said the mayor.

And with where Forest City is located along the trail, business leaders hope to capitalize once it's back and the utility work is complete.

"We want to make this a destination point. It's middle of the trail, so we want to have people get off the trail, shop, see what we have," said Paul Daugevelo of Ros-Al Floral.

Because of all the rain we've had lately, completion of the rail trail in Forest City has been pushed back, but for the festival this weekend, they'll be opening the southern section for people to get out on and the rest sometime in September.

"Hopefully prosperous, businesses here in town, revenue for the town, more businesses for the town. We're hoping a lot for the town," Shirley Black said.

Shirley's has been on Main Street in Forest City for three years and the restaurant is primed for this Saturday.

Several activities are planned in hopes of driving business and revitalizing a once-bustling downtown.

"I think once people come here and see what we have to offer, they'll come back and continue to come back," said Joann Homisak, Forest City Historical Society.

The Forest City Trail Town Festival is this Saturday.

41.651472 -75.466572