This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lake Winola Trout Fishing & Austy’s Custom Calls

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Lake Winola for some night time trout fishing.  You won't believe how many trout we caught after turning on the lights.  Plus we'll visit the home of Austy's Custom Calls to watch as a Jordan yelper gets made by an award winning turkey call maker.  We've got all that plus some important information from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

