Security in Place at Schuylkill County Fair

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Between devastating weather events and a possible fugitive on the loose nearby, Schuylkill County is facing its fair share of threats. That’s why the Schuylkill County Fair is not taking any chances this year.

We spoke with Paul Kennedy, the president of the fair, who also oversees security at the Schuylkill County Fair and at other fairs in the region. He tells us the fair is on high alert this year.

Pictures of Shawn Christy, a fugitive from McAdoo wanted for threatening President Trump, are posted inside the ticket booths at the Schuylkill County Fair. It’s part of the security measures implemented at the fair near Summit Station.

“Our security staff has been briefed and updated. We have members of the sheriff’s department on site and the Pennsylvania State Police have been here and continue to visit with us,” Kennedy said.

Folks at the fair tell Newswatch 16 they don’t see Christy as a threat to the fair.

“It’s good for them to be prepared but I highly doubt that he would come with all the people looking for him and the nice reward that’s on his head,” Jessica Geary said.

“As far as Mr. Christy, he’s not the only one that we’re watching for, but we’re being heightened vigilance but to whether it be protecting from vehicles or how we have roads angled or barriers that we have in place or persons that we have in place, so we’ve changed some things to prevent and protect our patrons,” Kennedy explained.

With a large number of families attending the Schuylkill County Fair, officials tell Newswatch 16 they’ve set up Project Nemo. It places banners throughout the fairgrounds to help children find a safe place if they get separated from their guardian.

“It’s a good idea,” said Kara Sadusky. “I feel very safe about the kids being here that they know where to look.”

“It’s nice to know that there’s a place for the kids if they get separated from their parents, can find safe volunteers to reunite them with their families,” Geary said.

Kennedy says no matter the emergency, the fair is well prepared to take action and keep fairgoers safe.

“I feel like it’s very safe here. There’s a lot of people around,” Sadusky said.

“I feel very safe at the fair. There’s a lot of security, we have game commissioners, we have the county commissioners here so there’s plenty of security floating around,” Geary added.

Folks we spoke with are thankful for those systems in place.

