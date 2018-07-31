× Schuylkill County Man Heads to 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Later this week, the 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games will be taking place in Utah.

Participants in the games have either received a life-changing organ donation or are living donors. The games work to promote organ donation through the competition.

A man from Schuylkill County will be traveling to Salt Lake City on Wednesday to compete in basketball.

As Ron Boris shoots hoops on a court At Lake Wynonah, he’s joined by family friends but there’s someone else on his team you can’t see — his organ donor.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be here. He’s my savior, he’s my hero. I look up to him every night and thank him for the best gift in the world,” Boris said.

In 2009, Boris suffered a devastating heart attack that landed him on the waiting list for a heart transplant

“My initial reaction was ‘Where do I get one? How do I get one?'” said Ron’s wife Danielle Boris. “I don’t have the money, what do I do?”

“20 people die a day waiting for it and I was one of the fortunate ones to get it,” Ron said.

Since receiving his new heart, Ron has participated in Donate Life Transplant Games of America and will be heading to Salt Lake City, Utah this week to play basketball on Team Philadelphia.

“Anybody that got an organ can be on Team Philly. It could be a heart, kidney, lungs, liver or eye, and you go out and you compete in your sport.”

Family friends of Ron came out to the basketball courts at Lake Wynonah to help him practice before he heads to Utah. They say they’re throwing everything they’ve got at him.

“Got to get him better, and he likes a challenge. He knows if you’re taking it easy on him or not,” Bryce Gonzalez said.

As Ron plays on the court, he says he’ll be thinking about his donor.

“I do that and honor him,” he said.

The 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games begin on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.