Police Standoff in Scranton

Posted 5:33 pm, July 31, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:24PM, July 31, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man was found dead inside a home in Scranton.

Police aren't saying much about the circumstances of that man's death.

Scranton police say they responded to a home on Grace Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and soon thereafter a standoff between a man inside and police took place.

A SWAT team also came in to assist. Police blocked off several streets

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 this is actually the second time in two years that police have responded to this address.

"His neighbor just moved out because of him, and now a new one just moved in this week. They don't know what he's about. Now they do, poor people," said neighbor Chris Patterson.

There is no word from authorities on what led to the standoff in Scranton.

The man's name has not been released.

