Former Penn State Frat Member Sentenced

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A former Penn State fraternity member learned his fate for a hazing death Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Burke, of Scranton, was sentenced to 27 months probation and three months of house arrest. Burke also faces hundreds of hours in community service and thousands of dollars in fines.

Burke admitted to giving alcohol to Timothy Piazza last year.

Piazza, 19, died after a night of heavy drinking and several falls.

Burke was the first of more than 20 members of Beta Theta Pi to plead guilty to charges.

Prosecutors were suggesting three months behind bars.