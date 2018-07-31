Former Penn State Frat Member Sentenced

Posted 1:38 pm, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 02:46PM, July 31, 2018

Ryan Burke of Scranton walks into the annex at the Centre County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A former Penn State fraternity member learned his fate for a hazing death Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Burke, of Scranton, was sentenced to 27 months probation and three months of house arrest.  Burke also faces hundreds of hours in community service and thousands of dollars in fines.

Burke admitted to giving alcohol to Timothy Piazza last year.

Piazza, 19, died after a night of heavy drinking and several falls.

Burke was the first of more than 20 members of Beta Theta Pi to plead guilty to charges.

Prosecutors were suggesting three months behind bars.

5 comments

  • Jess (@Jess_and_Sophie)

    You people are missing the point. Of course Piazza was responsible for his own actions of drinking WAY WAY beyond what’s safe. Absolutely horrific judgment on his part., pure stupidity. Forget pledging if this is what they ask you to do. HOWEVER, the point is that after this kid was clearly unconscious from the fall, and then progressively in distress and needing of medical assistance, they all did NOTHING. In fact, several of them tried to actively cover it up. This sentence is a joke for THAT reason.

    Reply Report comment
  • Anne Slabinski

    He should be made to work in a morgue, the ER, or someplace where he can see long term effects of alcoholism. His actions caused the death of another young man. Ryan Burke can continue to live his life and (hopefully learn from his mistakes), Timothy Piazza doesn’t get that chance.

    Reply Report comment