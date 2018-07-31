Former Diner Demolished in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Only half of the former Effort Diner in Chestnuthill Township is still standing.

The owner took a bulldozer to the place this week.

People who used to eat there watched as it came crumbling down.

"Well, I used to go in there when I was a kid, and it's been there a long time, so it's surprising to see it torn down," said Eugene Kemmerer, Chestnuthill Township.

The owner didn't want to talk on camera but says the reason he decided to tear it down was that he wasn't getting any use out of it other than using it for storage. He says there are plans for the land, but he couldn't go into detail because it's still in the works.

Edward Arnold from Effort says he remembers coming to the diner back when he was a teenager.

"Well, there are a lot of old memories there from the time when I was in high school. It used to be our nightly stop after the basketball games and stuff. It was the only place really around at that time to hang around at night so that's where we used to go," said Arnold.

While some people who remember the diner in its heyday are sad to see it go, they do understand why it needs to be torn down.

"It's something that has been sitting there for quite a while, so it's really time for it to go," said Arnold.

Afa Anoai says the building has been empty since he moved here 10 years ago and it's become a bit of an eyesore.

"Well, I am glad to see them finally do something with it. I mean it's been sitting here the whole time I've been here, so I guess it's long overdue," said Anoai.

The owner says there is no time frame on when the cleanup will be finished.