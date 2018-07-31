Fire Guts Herrick Township Municipal Building

Posted 6:59 pm, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:57PM, July 31, 2018

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a municipal building in Susquehanna County.

Crews were called to the Herrick Township Municipal Building around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt, but the building is a total loss. Equipment stored inside, including some heavy machinery, were destroyed.

"I'm devastated because I've been coming here for almost 36 years for the meetings. We vote here," said Nancy Harvatine, Herrick Township supervisor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

