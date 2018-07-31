Fire Guts Herrick Township Municipal Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a municipal building in Susquehanna County.

FIRE: Flames just destroyed the Herrick Twp. Muni Building in Susquehanna County. Fire crews have it mostly out. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OIY12vsmfp — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) July 31, 2018

Crews were called to the Herrick Township Municipal Building around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt, but the building is a total loss. Equipment stored inside, including some heavy machinery, were destroyed.

"I'm devastated because I've been coming here for almost 36 years for the meetings. We vote here," said Nancy Harvatine, Herrick Township supervisor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.