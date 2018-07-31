Backpack, Bag Restrictions at Hazleton Area H.S.

Posted 4:13 pm, July 31, 2018, by

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. —  More restrictions have been set on what types of bags students at Hazleton Area High School can bring to school.

Earlier this year, Hazleton Area banned backpacks of any type at the high school.

Now the district has announced tighter restrictions on any other types of bags that can be brought into the school.

Starting next month, bags will have to fit into a frame to be allowed inside the school.

“It’s so easy for them to put anything in the backpack and they can hurt each other inside. things aren’t like they used to be in this area at all,” Brunilda Martinez said.

The school district posted a photo with a notice saying that all other bags such as purses and laptop bags will have to fit into an 8 1/2 by 11 by 4 inch frame.

Some parents Newswatch 16 spoke with say they’re in favor of the backpack restrictions in light of all the school shooting that have happened across the country.

“They’re looking out for their safety, so yeah it’s a good thing how they’re doing this,” Tara Brandmier said.

“They have lockers, they can keep their books in their lockers,” Martinez said.

In addition to the restrictions on bags, the school district is also banning the use of earbuds.

The Hazleton Area superintendent says that earbuds could distract a student if a shooter is inside the school.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments