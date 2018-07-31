× Backpack, Bag Restrictions at Hazleton Area H.S.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More restrictions have been set on what types of bags students at Hazleton Area High School can bring to school.

Earlier this year, Hazleton Area banned backpacks of any type at the high school.

Now the district has announced tighter restrictions on any other types of bags that can be brought into the school.

Starting next month, bags will have to fit into a frame to be allowed inside the school.

“It’s so easy for them to put anything in the backpack and they can hurt each other inside. things aren’t like they used to be in this area at all,” Brunilda Martinez said.

The school district posted a photo with a notice saying that all other bags such as purses and laptop bags will have to fit into an 8 1/2 by 11 by 4 inch frame.

Some parents Newswatch 16 spoke with say they’re in favor of the backpack restrictions in light of all the school shooting that have happened across the country.

“They’re looking out for their safety, so yeah it’s a good thing how they’re doing this,” Tara Brandmier said.

“They have lockers, they can keep their books in their lockers,” Martinez said.

In addition to the restrictions on bags, the school district is also banning the use of earbuds.

The Hazleton Area superintendent says that earbuds could distract a student if a shooter is inside the school.