Tesla Offers $1,500 Surfboards, Sells Out In One Day

Posted 2:38 pm, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, July 30, 2018

Tesla is now in the business of selling surfboards.

The high-tech car company put these boards up for sale online Saturday for $1,500 each.

They only made 200 and they quickly sold out.

The product description says they’ve got the same finish as Tesla cars and are made with a special light-weight carbon fiber.

The boards are now showing up on e-bay with asking prices hitting $5,000.

Tesla’s new surfboards by the way, do NOT come with electric motors.

 

