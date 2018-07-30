Tesla Offers $1,500 Surfboards, Sells Out In One Day
Tesla is now in the business of selling surfboards.
The high-tech car company put these boards up for sale online Saturday for $1,500 each.
They only made 200 and they quickly sold out.
The product description says they’ve got the same finish as Tesla cars and are made with a special light-weight carbon fiber.
The boards are now showing up on e-bay with asking prices hitting $5,000.
Tesla’s new surfboards by the way, do NOT come with electric motors.
1 Comment
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
A scam the scammers campaign ? Next will be the Woodie Tesla model or carbon fiber bitcoins , A fool and their money is soon parted .