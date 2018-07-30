State Attorney General Teams With Pocono Raceway to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted 5:52 am, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50AM, July 30, 2018

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The state attorney general is teaming up with Pocono Raceway to fight the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania.

There were booths set up by the attorney general's office where people could give back unused and unwanted prescription drugs at the track in Long Pond this summer.

The state's top cop shared why the drug take-back program is important.

"If we can get this stuff out of the medicine cabinets and destroy them through the program here at Pocono we can save lives," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "I am just so grateful to the Mattioli family, Ben May, and everyone else for making this an important part of what they do."

The attorney general's office has collected and destroyed more than 63 tons of drugs since Shapiro took office in 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s