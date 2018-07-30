State Attorney General Teams With Pocono Raceway to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The state attorney general is teaming up with Pocono Raceway to fight the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania.

There were booths set up by the attorney general's office where people could give back unused and unwanted prescription drugs at the track in Long Pond this summer.

The state's top cop shared why the drug take-back program is important.

"If we can get this stuff out of the medicine cabinets and destroy them through the program here at Pocono we can save lives," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "I am just so grateful to the Mattioli family, Ben May, and everyone else for making this an important part of what they do."

The attorney general's office has collected and destroyed more than 63 tons of drugs since Shapiro took office in 2017.