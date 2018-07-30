Road Reopens after Rig Wreck
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Wayne County was closed for hours Monday morning after a tractor-trailer wrecked.
Tow crews spent hours pulling the truck out of the embankment off Route 6 in Texas Township, near Honesdale.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. The driver wasn’t hurt.
Drivers on Route 6 had to take a lengthy detour. The road finally reopened before noon.
There is no word what caused the wreck.
2 comments
lickerblisters
Did they search below the embankment area for a PennDOT truck? Just saying.
jimbrony
Wow, lucky guy. Those straight, level stretches of road on a dry sunny day sure can challenge the best of them. Hope the driver is OK and lives to crash another day. Right, Mossy Peter?