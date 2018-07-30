Road Reopens after Rig Wreck

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Wayne County was closed for hours Monday morning after a tractor-trailer wrecked.

Tow crews spent hours pulling the truck out of the embankment off Route 6 in Texas Township, near Honesdale.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Drivers on Route 6 had to take a lengthy detour. The road finally reopened before noon.

There is no word what caused the wreck.

