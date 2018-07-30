Police Officer Recognized for Charity Work

Posted 5:36 pm, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:13PM, July 30, 2018

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A police officer from the Poconos won a national competition recognizing his efforts to help a charity at Christmastime.

Officer Chris Shelly of the Stroud Area Regional Police was among a dozen or so law enforcement officers up for the "Why We Serve" grant.

Shelly won for his charity, The Olsen Christmas Wish, which gives presents to families going through hard times.

Shelly received a $5,000 grant, and some businesses matched that, bringing the total to $15,000 for this year's campaign.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s