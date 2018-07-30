Police Officer Recognized for Charity Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A police officer from the Poconos won a national competition recognizing his efforts to help a charity at Christmastime.

Officer Chris Shelly of the Stroud Area Regional Police was among a dozen or so law enforcement officers up for the "Why We Serve" grant.

Shelly won for his charity, The Olsen Christmas Wish, which gives presents to families going through hard times.

Shelly received a $5,000 grant, and some businesses matched that, bringing the total to $15,000 for this year's campaign.