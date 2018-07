Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman from the Poconos put a plea on Facebook to find her missing engagement ring, and that post is quickly spreading.

Brianna Belanger posted that her ring fell off while she was walking on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland with her family Sunday night.

Belanger and her husband have been married for five years. He proposed with that ring after returning from serving in Afghanistan.

She's hoping someone finds it and turns it over to the police.