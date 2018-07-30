Kyle Busch Sweeps the Weekend at Pocono Raceway

Posted 6:37 pm, July 30, 2018

Kyle Busch won both the Gander Outdoors 150 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Gander Outdoors 400 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to sweep both races at Pocono Raceway. After the latter victory, Busch reflected on winning at a track that used to be tricky for him and his team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

