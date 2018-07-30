In Your Neighborhood
Fusion 2018
If you’re looking for a fun weekend, then look no further than Monroe County. Fusion 2018 is put on by the Middlecreek Christian Church and takes place in Kresgeville, Friday August 3 through Sunday August 5. The entire weekend is free and includes music, food, ministry, crafts, games and so much more. Friday’s events begin at 5 p.m. Bring your own camping gear and stay the weekend or come for just one day.
Car Show Fundraiser
The 15th District American Legion is holding a car show fundraiser in Wyalusing on Bowling Alley Road, Sunday, August 5. The Bradford County event is free and begins at 9 a.m. and includes a car show, vendors, 50/50, Chinese Auction and food. All proceeds benefit the homeless veterans of Pennsylvania. For more information and other events, see “Good Things” at wnep.com. 5th Annual St. Ann’s Basilica Parish Car Show and Chicken BBQ
The 5th Annual St. Ann’s Basilica Parish will hold a Car Show and Chicken BBQ in Lackawana County, Sunday, August 5. Come on out and enjoy music, food, raffles, prizes, face painting and more. Admission to the event is free to the public but the BBQ tickets cost $10. The event will be held rain or shine and begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. All proceeds benefit St. Ann’s Basilica Parish.
