In Your Neighborhood

If you’re looking for a fun weekend, then look no further than Monroe County.

Fusion 2018 is put on by the Middlecreek Christian Church and takes place in Kresgeville, Friday August 3 through Sunday August 5.

The entire weekend is free and includes music, food, ministry, crafts, games and so much more.

Friday’s events begin at 5 p.m. Bring your own camping gear and stay the weekend or come for just one day.