Giovanni Goes to Eagles Training Camp

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- One of the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fans in central Pennsylvania is still glowing after a special trip to training camp.

Giovanni Hamilton from Williamsport spent the day Friday meeting his favorite Super Bowl champions.

We've come to know Giovanni over the last couple years. He suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

The organization Bianca's Kids granted his wish to go to Eagles training camp on Friday, and Giovanni certainly did appreciate the opportunity.

"Yesterday was the best day ever, and I want to thank all the players for meeting me, and I want especially thank Bianca's Kids for having me there," Giovanni said in a video his family posted on Facebook.

Giovanni also went to the Eagles' championship parade in Philadelphia back in February.