Fire Company in Lycoming County Flooded Out

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire company in Lycoming County may have hundreds of dollars' worth of damage after the basement of their building flooded over the weekend.

The damage comes just days after helping their community clean up after record-breaking rainfall.

The motto of the Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company is "Prevention is our best weapon."

In this case, however, members of the fire company near South Williamsport tell us the flooding was unexpected and unpreventable.

"We came down. We heard the pumps running and everything like that, and you get down here and you walk into the basement, and there's eight inches of water and it's crazy," Firefighter Brenton Pfleegor said.

Pfleegor spent last week helping prepare others in this community near South Williamsport for potential flooding.

"We were putting precautions on our Facebook site. We pumped about half a dozen basements around the area, and then it happened here," Pfleegor said.

After nearly 12 inches of rain in five days, the fire company was keeping a close eye on its own building. Members didn't expect the building's sump pump to stop working in the middle of the night.

"We believe the main cause of all the water in the basement came directly from the sump pump."

Volunteers tell us that most of the items in the basement are easily replaced but right now, the building doesn't have hot water and to fix the boiler could cost hundreds of dollars.

Now, old uniforms, fire prevention pamphlets, and boxes of holiday decorations will have to be thrown out.

"For disaster relief we have cots, things like that they were all down there," Pfleegor said. "We're are just going to start junking everything that got flooded."

About 15 volunteers will be back at the Nisbet Fire Company Monday night to throw away what was damaged over the weekend