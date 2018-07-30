Erik Jones finished second in the Gander Outdoors 150 Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and finished fifth in the Gander Outdoors 400 Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to complete an impressive weekend at Pocono Raceway.
Erik Jones With Two Top-5 Finishes This Weekend At Pocono
-
Kyle Busch Wins Gander Outdoors 150, Ties Truck Series Wins Record
-
Alex Bowman To Drive 88 Car at Pocono
-
Kyle Busch Wins Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway
-
Sunny Skies for NASCAR Fans at Pocono
-
RVs Rolling into Pocono Raceway
-
-
Martin Truex Jr. Wins the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway
-
Daniel Suarez Wins Pole at Pocono After Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch Fail Inspection
-
NASCAR Fans Hope Rain Holds Off
-
Kyle Busch Wins Pocono Green 250
-
Lock Haven Sponsors Cassill’s No. 00 Car at Pocono
-
-
Thousands of NASCAR Fans Check In at Pocono Raceway
-
Bubba Wallace Jr. Signs Extension with Richard Petty Motorsports
-
Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Enjoy Coming to Pocono