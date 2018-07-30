District IV Coaches Optimistic Before 2018 Season

Coaches across District IV are optimistic going into the 2018 high school football season.  Warrior Run Head Coach Chris Long, Montoursville Head Coach J.C. Keefer, Selinsgrove Head Coach Derek Hicks and Danville Head Coach Jim Keiser all expressed their excitement at the district's annual media day.

