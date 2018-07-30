× A Sweet Recipe for Success in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — A new business in downtown Pittston is helping the city along in its revitalization efforts.

With its doors only open a week, Christa Lynn’s Bakery is already making a mark on Pittston.

Just ask first-time customers like Andrew Bell who works across the street.

“This works out great,” Bell said. “This is as close as it can get to my office. so, I thought I’d give it a shot today.”

The bakery is named after owner Bob Razvillas’ daughter. She’s the chef who makes all the pastries and food.

What makes the bakery so unique is its menu.

“We have some breakfast fare and some lunch and, of course, all the sweet treats and pastries all day long,” Razvillas said.

The place is open on Mondays when many other restaurants and shops in the area are closed.

“We felt like we didn’t want to leave that void open on Mondays. We felt like there was an opportunity for us to fill that void but more so, we don’t want the businesses to come looking for us and us not be there.”

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo says the bakery is opening at a perfect time as Luzerne County Community College prepares to open a new branch campus in Pittston’s downtown.

“They’re projecting 200 to 500 students a day, depending on the classes and the class load. A place like this, obviously, it’s open for breakfast and lunch and a little bit beyond the lunch hours. I think can really benefit from that type of foot traffic,” Mayor Lombardo said.

Razvillas and his daughter are both Pittston natives. In fact, Christa Lynn got her culinary degree at LCCC. So, serving the community is a big deal for the family.

“This is where we wanted it to be,” Razvillas said. “We wanted to be a part of the community. We had no interest going out and doing something somewhere else.”

The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.