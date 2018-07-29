× SUV Slams into Perkins Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An SUV slammed into a restaurant in Luzerne County.

Police tell us the vehicle ran into Perkins along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told police she was parked at the Econo Lodge when the vehicle began rolling down a hill toward the restaurant. She jumped out, and the car hit the building.

No one was hurt.

Part of the building was damaged, but the restaurant remained open.