Man Armed with Gun Accused of Kidnapping Woman and Her Kids

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police say a man with a gun held a woman and her kids against their will in Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning.

Authorities say the victims escaped from the home on Richard Street just as officers arrived around 7:30 a.m.

Moses Sam, 27, of Hanover Township, is locked up on charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say Sam is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a gun.