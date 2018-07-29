Lock Haven Sponsors Cassill’s No. 00 Car at Pocono

Landon Cassill finished 34th in the Gander Outdoors 400, but his No. 00 Chevy donned the Lock Haven University logo during the race. He's from Iowa, and doesn't know much about the school, but says it's a win-win for both him and the university.

