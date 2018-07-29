Kyle Busch Wins Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a caution cluttered final stage of this race, Kyle Busch out-raced and outlasted the field. He started 28th here at Pocono and he finished first.

"Just trying to be patient trying to get to the pit stops," Busch said after winning the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. "My guys were awesome on pit road they helped us out they picked us up some spots there too so all of it was truly a team effort."

"He's very good," second place finisher and pole sitter for the race, Daniel Suarez said of Busch. "He's one of the best drivers around right now and you learn a lot more when you are racing with a guy like that."

"I want to see Daniel Suarez get that win and to get him in the playoffs as well too," Busch said of Suarez. "I mean, that would just put him right on in there, you know, but his day will come for sure."

For Alex Bowman, finishing third was a welcome sight, but getting his first win of the season was what he was really hoping for.

"You're never happy unless you're holding that trophy, but much happier than I would be if we were worse," Bowman said.

One unhappy top 5 finisher: Kevin Harvick. With six wins this season and chasing Kyle Busch in the standings, Harvick didn't have much to say when it came his fourth place finish.

"It was frustrating," Harvick said.

"They're fast and they had the best car today," Busch said of Harvick. "When we restarted together, up front and I got to second and he just checked out on me. So he was really, really fast we certainly have some catching up to do still, but we will take them when we can get them and today was one of those opportunities."

A family photo to end the day, Kyle Busch is your winner of the Gander Outdoors 400 here at Pocono Raceway.