St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville is holding its annual fundraiser on August 10th, 11th, and 12th 2018. The festival is held on Nesbitt St., across from the church, and features music, games, raffles, and a large community flea market. The church also prides itself on all of their homemade food!
Good Morning PA – St. John the Baptist Church
-
Good Morning PA – Firwood United Methodist Church
-
Good Morning PA – St. Josephs Center Summer Festival
-
Feeding Souls and Stomachs at St. Ann’s
-
St. Ann’s Novena Underway in Scranton
-
Good Morning PA – Baby Pantry Palooza
-
-
Good Morning PA – Dream Game
-
Court Papers Show Son Gave Conflicting Explanations Why He Killed His Father Inside Larksville Home
-
St. Peter’s Cathedral Now Closed for Renovations
-
Lebanese Food Festival a Hit in Wilkes-Barre
-
Annual Parish Picnic Draws Large Crowd Friday Night
-
-
Larksville Death Ruled Homicide, Person of Interest Named
-
Police Looking for Church Burglars in Schuylkill County
-
Final Services Held for Scranton Churches