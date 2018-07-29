Good Morning PA – St. John the Baptist Church

St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville is holding its annual fundraiser on August 10th, 11th, and 12th 2018. The festival is held on Nesbitt St., across from the church, and features music, games, raffles, and a large community flea market. The church also prides itself on all of their homemade food!

