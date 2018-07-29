Community Comes Through for Little Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Strangers came through for a young boy in Lackawanna County.

The benefit at the VFW in Clarks Summit on Sunday was the second for Gage Laske.

The 12 year old's eyesight was badly damaged after a seizure last year.

A prior benefit for Laske had such a low turnout the family scheduled a new one. This time, the community came out in force.

"Never met him before, just saw the ad in the paper and here we are just to help out," said Joe Mesiti of Clifford.

"I'm just overwhelmed that the community stepped up, couldn't ask for more," said Judy Laske, Gage's mom.

Basket raffles and prizes were also part of the fundraiser.