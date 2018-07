Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body found in Colorado is believed to be that of a missing hiker from Lackawanna County.

Brian Perri of Carbondale set off for a hike at Rocky Mountain National Park back on June 30.

He shared a picture of himself at the summit of a mountain but never returned.

The 38 year old grew up in Carbondale then moved to Colorado.

Officials say the body will be identified after an autopsy.