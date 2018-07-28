Two Dead Following Head-on Crash on Morgan Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men from Lackawanna County are dead after a head-on crash in Scranton overnight.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that both men in their 20s died early Saturday morning.

Some people say the stretch of the Morgan Highway where the deadly crash happened is very dangerous.

Police responded to the crash on the Morgan Highway in Scranton around midnight. The deadly wreck happened on a curve. Both cars were crushed from the head-on impact.

The Lackawanna County coroner said the crash killed Matthew Pisanchyn, 29, of South Abington Township. He died from his injuries at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Matthew Davis, 24, of Newton Township was driving the other vehicle. He died at the scene, the coroner said.

Davis's girlfriend tells Newswatch 16 he was on his way to her house when the crash happened.

"Matthew was caring, sweet, funny, loved by all and wild at heart. He was just himself and he glowed. He was an angel," she said.

People who spend time near the Morgan Highway say it's a dangerous road.

"They'll go up here 50-60 miles an hour, and they'll come down 50-60 miles an hour. At night with less traffic, they probably do some more, you know, higher speeds," said Gordon Conniff of Montdale.

Carl Sherman has owned Hyway Body Shop on the Morgan Highway for more than 50 years. He says in that time he's seen a number of accidents.

"Cars travel pretty fast up and down here. You know, there's a lot of accidents. They pass each other out. It just needs to be controlled a little more," Sherman said.

Sherman says the location of this crash isn't the same as the others he's witnessed on the busy highway

"This surprised me where it is now. Down further up passed the mausoleum when you go under the turnpike, that's a very dangerous. That's a very dangerous turn right there, but where this here accident happened, I couldn't believe this. I don't know what happened there."

Scranton police are investigating the crash.