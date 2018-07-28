× Two Boys Nearly Hit After Man Fires Shotgun During Argument

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say two boys were nearly shot by a man with a shotgun in Columbia County.

Officers say Christopher Lauer was threatening a woman with the weapon Friday night outside his home on Zaners Bridge Road in Fishing Creek Township near Benton.

Investigators said he fired a shot into the air to scare the woman. Then when he went back into his home, the gun went off again.

That blast hit a cabinet in the kitchen where the boys were sitting.

Police say Lauer got rid of the broken cabinet and tossed the shotgun shells in a fire pit.

Lauer is locked up, charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.