That’s a Wrap for Go Joe 21 and the St. Joseph’s Center Telethon

Another bike ride and telethon are in the books, and it was another big year in the effort to raise money for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

This year, more than $438,000 was raised.

For two nights, viewers from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania called in to give to the cause. WNEP morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker played a huge role again for the 21st year, biking from Boston back to Scranton.

All the money raised helps St. Joseph's Center provide programs and services for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The St. Joseph's Festival was held this weekend on the grounds of Marywood University.

The festival wraps up on Sunday.